All India Farmer Associations Praises Centre's Rs 14,000 Crore Digital Push To Modernise Agriculture

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 20 (KNN)

The Federation of All India Associations (FAIFA) has hailed the Centre's ambitious digital in agriculture, which aims to reverse the growing trend of rural youth abandoning farming as a profession.



The organisation praised the for its proactive efforts to modernise through the launch of several new schemes, which are expected to transform the sector and attract younger generations back to the fields.

In a recent statement, FAIFA General Secretary Potu Srinivasa Murali Babu expressed optimism about the Centre's recent launch of seven key initiatives, amounting to over Rs 14,000 crore.



Murali Babu underscored that these measures would provide a much-needed buffer for farmers facing increasing challenges due to climate change and volatile market conditions. "The new schemes are a timely intervention and will play a critical role in addressing agrarian distress," he remarked.

One of the cornerstone initiatives highlighted by FAIFA is the 'Digital Agriculture Mission' (DAM), with a significant allocation of Rs 2,817 crore.



Murali Babu emphasised that DAM could be a game-changer for the agricultural sector by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and remote sensing.



"The integration of advanced technologies will not only improve productivity but will also provide real-time insights, allowing farmers to make data-driven decisions," he said.

A critical feature of the DAM is the development of an 'agri stack,' a comprehensive digital database that will include a farmers' registry, village land maps, and crop sown registries.



This system is expected to provide detailed records on land use, farmer demographics, and crop patterns, offering greater transparency and efficiency in agricultural operations.



According to Murali Babu, the agri stack will revolutionise how farming data is managed and used, allowing for better resource allocation and planning.

Additionally, these schemes are poised to create a demand for new skill sets, opening up employment opportunities for rural youth. Murali Babu noted, "The digital shift will usher in new jobs, empowering young people to engage with agriculture in more innovative and technologically driven ways."

FAIFA's endorsement of these initiatives signals strong support from farmers' groups, recognising the Centre's efforts to future-proof agriculture while addressing the challenges posed by rural-to-urban migration among the youth.

(KNN Bureau)