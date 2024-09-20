Avoid Controversial Discussions, Religious Scholars Urged

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on religious scholars to refrain from engaging in controversial discussions and debates that could confuse the public.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the IEA, shared a statement from the Prime Minister's office regarding the prevention of such discussions on his X page.

The statement emphasized the IEA's responsibility to safeguard the lives, property, and honor of the Muslim community, along with ensuring overall psychological stability and security.

The statement added that scholars should avoid addressing rare issues that may lead to sedition, especially those that the general public might not understand. Instead, they should focus on topics that benefit both this world and the hereafter, fostering unity and solidarity among the people.

Scholars were encouraged to provide guidance on religious beliefs, Islamic teachings, ethics, and practical matters relevant to daily life, drawing from the extensive knowledge within Islam.

Additionally, the Prime Minister's office advised against publishing academic or Sufi topics that are specialized and not suited for general audiences. Such discussions are considered appropriate only for their specific contexts and audiences.

The Prime Minister office reiterated its commitment to preventing discord, division, and conflict, and added that it would take serious measures against those who attempt to incite such issues.

sa