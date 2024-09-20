Indian National Handed Over To BSF A Week After Abduction In B’Desh

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Sep 20 (IANS) Nearly a week after an Indian national was reportedly abducted while he was visiting in Bangladesh with a valid passport and documents, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday handed over him to the Border Security Force (BSF) in presence of immigration and officials of the two countries.

A BSF spokesman said that during a company commander-level flag meeting in southern Tripura on Thursday BGB informed BSF that the Indian national would be handed over to the Indian authorities soon.

The BGB officials told the BSF officials that the Indian national Challa Fur Mog was under the custody of Bangladesh Police at Chattogram.

The BSF spokesman said that on Thursday (September 19), one Swapna Mog informed the BSF officials that her husband (Challa Fur Mog), a resident of Mogpara in South Tripura district, was abducted by miscreants in Bangladesh.

Quoting the lady, BSF said that the 42-year-old Indian citizen went to Bangladesh on September 13 with a valid passport and visa to visit his relatives and while he was returning he was allegedly abducted by a group of Bangladeshi miscreants who demanded Rs one lakh as ransom for release.

BSF officials immediately approached the BGB and then the flag meeting was held between BOP Belonia and BGB BOP Majumdarhat.

“During the flag meeting, our company Commander protested and conveyed serious concern about the kidnap of the Indian National in Bangladesh without any reason,” the spokesman said.

BGB company Commander intimated that one miscreant involved in the abduction has been arrested by Bangladesh Police and a search is on for apprehending the absconding miscreants.

The prompt and effective action by BSF has been widely appreciated by the border population, the spokesman said, adding that the is steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the interests of the border population.

“The abductors first demanded Rs 10 lakh as ransom for my release and subsequently Rs 3 lakh. Lastly, they wanted Rs one lakh for my release,” Challa Fur Mog told the media after entering into Indian territory.

Lakhs of people in the two countries live just along the 856 km India-Bangladesh border with Tripura and they have close relatives and friends in either country.