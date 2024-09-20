GD Supplies Launches Online Marketplace For Canaan Miner In The USA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) GD Supplies, a leading ASIC miner company, launches its marketplace for Canaan miners in the USA. The company is recognized as the top distributor of miners worldwide. Their online marketplace for Canaan miners is a dedicated place to purchase the latest models of Canaan for novice and experienced users.



The latest Canaan machines that GD Supplies offers are high-performing and state-of-the-art hardware that is used to mine Bitcoin. As with the increasing competition in mining, the demand for robust hardware is higher than ever to earn more profit. That is where the Canaan miners come into the picture to help mining professionals mine Bitcoin effortlessly.



In the launching of its new Canaan miners, the CEO says, In my leadership role, I recognize the importance of keeping our company at the forefront of the market. Today, we are glad to inform you that we launched an online marketplace for the new Canaan mining machines in the USA. In our in-depth research, we finalized the craze of Bitcoin mining and the huge willingness of people to use Canaan mining to mine Bitcoin. Our online marketplace encourages mining professionals to buy the best hardware to mine their favorite coins. With the powerful hash rate and efficient energy consumption, the proper balance of our ASIC miner helps users get security and mining proficiency in their journey. We are curious to see the interest of mining professionals. We hope they will show enthusiasm to purchase new Canaan miners, including Canaan Avalon Miner 1246 and Canaan AvalonMiner 1166 Pro.”



The Canaan AvalonMiner 1246 that GD Supplies sells comes with a hash rate of 90 TH/s and an energy efficiency of 38 J/th. That makes them ideal for bitcoin mining. This is the powerful Bitcoin mining machine that you can use to mine SHA-256 algorithm-based cryptocurrencies.



About GD Supplies

GD Supplies is an experienced crypto mining distributor worldwide. They are committed to providing the latest ASIC miners for the unique requirements of their customers. They have the best miners for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and others. Their top-notch crypto mining machines from top brands, such as Bitmain, Goldshell, and others, show a high level of commitment to their services. The company distributes the best crypto mining machines to novice and experienced users. You can get in touch with them to get mining solutions based on their demands and expectations.

Company :-GD Supplies

User :- Grace Baker

Email :...

Phone :-7787794298

Mobile:- 7787794298

Url :-