Collagen Market To Reach USD 22.7 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rise In Consumption Of Collagen-Based Food And Beverages |Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in demand for collagen-based beauty and healthcare products continues to accelerate due to advancements in scientific research and increasing consumer awareness about collagen's benefits. Austin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider Research, The Collagen Size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 22.7 Billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The growth in the collagen market has been impressive with many driving factors including advancements in medical treatments and consumer awareness of skincare benefits. Recent development serves as a reminder of the critical role that collagen plays in most applications, particularly in medicine and cosmetics. The outcome, for example, hyaluronic acid injections meant to stimulate long-lasting collagen renewal was recently introduced in February 2024 to fight aged skin. This is one significant indication of how collagen use is incrementally used to heighten rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments on the skin. In September of 2023, Purdue University released breakthrough information about the role that collagen plays in the bone. Its varied purposes have sparked further interest in it.





Request Sample Report of Collagen Market 2024 @ Key Players: Collagen Solutions (Collagen Type I, Collagen Type II, Collagen Type III) Connoils LLC (Hydrolyzed Collagen, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Powder) Crescent Biotech (Collagen Type I, Collagen Type II, Hydrolyzed Collagen) Darling Ingredients (Gelatin, Collagen Hydrolysate, Bone Gelatin) Ewald-Gelatine (Gelatin, Collagen Hydrolysate, Collagen Peptides) Gelita AG (Gelita Collagen Peptides, Gelita Gelatin, Gelita Bioactive Collagen Peptides) Gelnex (Collagen Hydrolysate, Gelatin, Collagen Peptides) Junca Gelatines S.L (Gelatin, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate) Lapi Gelatine (Gelatin, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate) Nippi Inc. (Nippi Collagen Peptides, Nippi Gelatin, Nippi Hydrolyzed Collagen) Nitta Gelatin, Inc (Collagen Peptides, Gelatin, Collagen Hydrolysate) Rousselot (Rousselot Gelatin, Rousselot Collagen Peptides, Rousselot Hydrolyzed Collagen) Sammy's (Hydrolyzed Collagen, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Powder) Stryker Corporation (Collagen Matrix, Collagen-based Surgical Products, Collagen Membranes) TSI Group Ltd. (Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate, Gelatin) Vinh Hoan Corporation (Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate, Gelatin) Vital Proteins (Collagen Peptides, Marine Collagen, Bone Broth Collagen) Weishardt (Gelatin, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate) Youtheory (Collagen Powder, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Tablets) Zein Protein (Hydrolyzed Collagen, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Powder) The market also witnessed significant innovations such as human collagen-based heart valves that were reported in July 2024. Such innovation underscores the versatility and critical role this collagen possesses in medical treatments, especially in enhancing the working mechanisms of heart valves. Another study that found its way to print in September 2024 indicated the major influence collagen drinks can have on the aging of the skin in just a matter of weeks. This is yet another example that indicates an increased interest in ingestible collagen products for skincare. Besides these developments, another improvement that has always been in the spotlight is marine collagen sustainability. A report by May 2024 stressed that marine collagen holds an environmental advantage, further silencing the critics questioning the sustainability of fish as sources and reminding everyone involved in the market to be as green-friendly as possible. Collagen Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 22.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers . Growing demand for anti-aging products fuels collagen market growth, as collagen is vital for skin elasticity and joint health

. Increased awareness of collagen's benefits for skin, joints, and overall health boosts consumer interest and product adoption

If You Need Any Customization on Collagen Market Report, Enquire Now @

Segment Analysis

In 2023, hydrolyzed collagen held the largest market share at about 55% of the collagen market. It is also termed collagen peptides, which is preferred due to its high bioavailability and ease with which it can be assimilated, thus widely accepted in dietary supplements and functional foods. It dissolves easily in liquid, allowing for fast absorption into the bloodstream; therefore, its efficiency is preferred by consumers. For example, while major producers Vital Proteins and Sports Research used hydrolyzed collagen in virtually all of their formulations, for the particular needs of a health-conscious consumer, it could be bought in both powdered and liquid capsules. Hydrolyzed collagen is multifunctionally useful and with proven benefits toward human skin health, joint support, and general wellbeing are significant contributors to the phenomenal share of the market.

Key Segments :

By Source



Bovine

Porcine

Marine

Poultry Others

By Type



Type I

Type II Others

By Product Type



Gelatin

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Synthetic Collagen

Native Collagen Others

By Form



Dry Liquid

By Application



Nutritional products [Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition]

Food & Beverages [Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Snacks, Soups, And Sauces, Beverages, Meat & Poultry Products, Pet Food, Others]

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Beauty Supplements (Nutricosmetics)

Topical Cosmetic Products] Pharmaceutical, Others

The Growing Trend of Vegan Collagen Supplementation for Enhanced Skin Health

Vegan collagen supplementation increasingly gaining popularity due to its promising role as an alternative within the widely applied traditional market for animal-derived collagen products, most notably seen in benefits towards skin health and wellbeing. Such demands are driven by the growing demand for plant-based, ethical goods and the ongoing awareness of environmental costs in animal agriculture. The vegan collagen supplement is made from such constituents as amino acids, vitamins, and minerals supporting a person's body in producing natural collagen. Unlike other more traditional products extracted from tissues taken from animals, these supplements are sourced from plants for the much-needed nutrients that can stimulate collagen synthesis and improve skin elasticity. These supplements contain proteins like peas, algae, and different plant extracts, which are very rich in building blocks required to sustain healthy skin. Vegan collagen also aligns with the larger wave of sustainable and cruelty-free consumer choices, which many who consume them identify with to improve their beauty routines while upholding ethical and environmental values. With increasing demand for vegan supplements, the development of better formulations and novel ingredients will include escalating effectiveness and desirability of vegan collagen as a product in the dynamic skincare and wellness space.

Buy Full Research Report on Collagen Market 2024-2032 @

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest market share at around 40% . This is because the region leads with high consumer awareness of health and wellness, as well as being the domicile of major market players. Recently, demand for collagen products has greatly picked up in the United States and Canada as more people gain better health consciousness and embrace dietary supplements and functional food. Wide offerings portfolios by market leaders like North American origin market players such as Vital Proteins and Sports Research have contributed to this growth through big distribution networks. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and high retail presence for collagen in North America have left it as the most dominant region, with the weightage of the region too under the map of collagen.

Key Takeaways:



Hydrolyzed collagen accounted for the highest share in 2023 at 45%, driven by higher bioavailability and versatility.

Recent innovation in the use of collagen as a raw material for medical treatments such as heart valves and skincare products, such as drinks.

In North America, still the largest market for collagen, an advanced healthcare system combined with sufficient consumer demand are predominant characteristics. The increasing concerns about environmental sustainability have led to finding new sources of collagen from environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Collagen Market Segmentation, by Source

8. Collagen Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Collagen Market Segmentation, By Product Type

10. Collagen Market Segmentation, By Form

11 . Collagen Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Collagen Market Report 2024-2032 @

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)