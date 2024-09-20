Chinese Companies Gain Access To Azerbaijan's Infrastructure Sectors, Says Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Chinese companies can operate in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, including the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as in the areas freed from occupation, in sectors such as infrastructure and transport, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

This was stated by Mikayil Jabbarov during a meeting with a delegation led by Shen Ying, the executive vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of and Commerce (ACFIC).

The minister noted that the adoption of the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China" during the Astana Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization laid the foundation for a new stage in the development of relations between the two countries and opened new opportunities for trade, investment, and private sector cooperation.

The guests were informed about the favorable business and investment environment created for investors in Azerbaijan. It was reported that successful cooperation with Chinese companies is underway in investment, industry, energy, agriculture, and other fields, with increasing trade turnover. As a result of the activities of the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in China, several Azerbaijani products have gained recognition in the Chinese market. However, it is important to increase efforts for more active participation of Azerbaijani companies in exhibitions and forums held in China. Given the interest of Chinese companies in the Azerbaijani economy, relevant institutions from both countries should actively collaborate in this direction.

At the meeting, the prospects for cooperation in economic and trade relations were discussed, with a focus on expanding partnerships among business circles, including in tourism, IT, innovation, and fintech. Opinions were exchanged on issues such as investment in Azerbaijan by Chinese companies in the private sector, the implementation of joint projects, and support for initiatives in this area by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.