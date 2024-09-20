Chinese Companies Gain Access To Azerbaijan's Infrastructure Sectors, Says Minister
9/20/2024 9:15:44 AM
Chinese companies can operate in the industrial zones of
Azerbaijan, including the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as in
the areas freed from occupation, in sectors such as infrastructure
and transport, Azernews reports citing the
Ministry of Economy.
This was stated by Minister Mikayil Jabbarov during a meeting
with a delegation led by Shen Ying, the executive vice-chairman of
the All-China Federation of industry and Commerce (ACFIC).
The minister noted that the adoption of the "Joint Declaration
on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China" during the Astana
Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization laid the foundation
for a new stage in the development of relations between the two
countries and opened new opportunities for trade, investment, and
private sector cooperation.
The guests were informed about the favorable business and
investment environment created for investors in Azerbaijan. It was
reported that successful cooperation with Chinese companies is
underway in investment, industry, energy, agriculture, and other
fields, with increasing trade turnover. As a result of the
activities of the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in China,
several Azerbaijani products have gained recognition in the Chinese
market. However, it is important to increase efforts for more
active participation of Azerbaijani companies in exhibitions and
forums held in China. Given the interest of Chinese companies in
the Azerbaijani economy, relevant institutions from both countries
should actively collaborate in this direction.
At the meeting, the prospects for cooperation in economic and
trade relations were discussed, with a focus on expanding
partnerships among business circles, including in tourism, IT,
innovation, and fintech. Opinions were exchanged on issues such as
investment in Azerbaijan by Chinese companies in the private
sector, the implementation of joint projects, and support for
initiatives in this area by the All-China Federation of Industry
and Commerce.
