عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KOBIA Develops Project For National ESG Standards Implementation

KOBIA Develops Project For National ESG Standards Implementation


9/20/2024 8:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA /KOBIA), under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, has prepared a project aimed at implementing national environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) standards, Azernews reports.

The document is currently in the approval process.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, Secretariat Head of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings, shared the update during the presentation of the concept for a single digital ESG platform. "We aim to integrate and synchronize international requirements with national ESG standards," he stated.

MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108696407


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search