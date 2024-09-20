KOBIA Develops Project For National ESG Standards Implementation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA /KOBIA), under Azerbaijan's of Economy, has prepared a project aimed at implementing national environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) standards, Azernews reports.

The document is currently in the approval process.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, Secretariat Head of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings, shared the update during the presentation of the concept for a single digital ESG platform. "We aim to integrate and synchronize international requirements with national ESG standards," he stated.