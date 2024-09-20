KOBIA Develops Project For National ESG Standards Implementation
The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA /KOBIA),
under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, has prepared a project
aimed at implementing national environmental, social, and corporate
governance (ESG) standards, Azernews reports.
The document is currently in the approval process.
Vusal Shikhaliyev, Secretariat Head of the Commission on
Business Environment and International Rankings, shared the update
during the presentation of the concept for a single digital ESG
platform. "We aim to integrate and synchronize international
requirements with national ESG standards," he stated.
