Three Sugar Refineries Already Running In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three out of five sugar refineries that declared readiness to start the production season are already running in the Vinnytsia region and have produced 21,000 tonnes of sugar.

The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“As of today, three out of five sugar refineries are running. They have processed 170,000 tonnes of raw materials and produced 21,000 tonnes of sugar,” the report states.

According to the regional authorities, as of September 20, 2024, sugar beets were gathered from 4.6 thousand hectares across the region, which is more than 7% of the areas to be harvested.

Currently, the average yielding capacity of sugar beets is around 394 quintals per hectare, which is 83 quintals per hectare lower than last year's results.

A reminder that, as of September 13, 2024, sugar beets were harvested from 16.2 thousand hectares across Ukraine, with the average yielding capacity being 460 quintals per hectare. Fourteen plants across eight regions of Ukraine started sugar beet processing operations.

