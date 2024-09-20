Russian Military Attacked Car With Drone In Kherson - Man Was Wounded
Date
9/20/2024 7:17:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian military attacked a car in Kherson with a drone at about 10:30 a.m., injuring a 60-year-old man.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“At about 10:30, the Russian military attacked a car in Kherson with a drone. As a result of the explosive drop, a 60-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, multiple fragmentary wounds to the head, torso, arms and legs,” the report said.
Read also:
Russian troops
shell Sadove in Kherson
region, one wounded
It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 39-year-old medical worker and a 58-year-old woman were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
MENAFN20092024000193011044ID1108696291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.