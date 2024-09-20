Russian Military Attacked Car With Drone In Kherson - Man Was Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian military attacked a car in Kherson with a drone at about 10:30 a.m., injuring a 60-year-old man.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At about 10:30, the Russian military attacked a car in Kherson with a drone. As a result of the explosive drop, a 60-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, multiple fragmentary wounds to the head, torso, arms and legs,” the report said.

Russian shell Sadove inregion, one wounded

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 39-year-old medical worker and a 58-year-old woman were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.