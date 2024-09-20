Russians Shell Kherson, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 27-year-old man died in Kherson as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported on by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian ended the life of another resident of Kherson . As a result of the enemy attack, a 27-year-old man who was on the street at the time of the shelling received injuries incompatible with life,” Prokudin said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian military attacked a car in Kherson with a drone , injuring a 60-year-old man.

Photo: Police of Kherson region , illustrative