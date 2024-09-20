Renovated Courtyard Handed Over To Residents With Participation Of Leyla Aliyeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, a renovated courtyard serving over 1,100 residents was inaugurated. Leyla Aliyeva attended the inauguration ceremony, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva joined IDEA volunteers in a large-scale tree-planting campaign and presented gifts to the children living in the courtyard.

As with other areas renovated under the "Our Courtyard" project, the refurbished space has been designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring ease of movement for people with limited mobility. Facilities have been created to promote the development of children across all age groups and to encourage youth to engage in sports. The yard features a football field with artificial turf, a chess area, various sports equipment, and playgrounds for children. Additionally, five gazebos, numerous benches, birdhouses, and cat shelters have been installed. The area also benefits from new lighting poles, surveillance cameras, renovated building facades, and upgraded infrastructure, including new asphalt, roofing, and electrical lines.

In tandem with restoring green areas, seedlings of various trees and shrubs have been planted. To combat air pollution, dense vegetation like common marble ivy and other climbing plants have been strategically planted along the perimeter of the yard, forming "green barriers."

The "Our Courtyard" project, spearheaded by founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva since 2017, aims to enhance cleanliness and environmental quality in courtyards across the capital, promote green spaces, foster spaces for meaningful recreation, and ensure safe and comfortable living conditions for residents. So far, a total of 153 residential areas have been landscaped and handed over to residents under this initiative.

Moreover, IDEA encourages residents to submit proposals and requests pertaining to yard improvement and reconstruction work. Requests can be sent to the hotline "1113" or the email address ([email protected] ) of IDEA.