Ambassador Of Türkiye Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day

9/20/2024 7:17:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağçı, shared a heartfelt message in honor of Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day, Azernews reports.

In his post, the ambassador expressed his congratulations, stating: "We heartily congratulate Brother Azerbaijan on the State Sovereignty Day."

AzerNews

