Ambassador Of Türkiye Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day

Ambassador Of Türkiye Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day
Date
9/20/2024 7:17:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağçı, shared a
heartfelt message in honor of Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day,
Azernews reports.
In his post, the ambassador expressed his congratulations,
stating: "We heartily congratulate Brother Azerbaijan on the State
Sovereignty Day."
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108696286
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.