São Paulo’S New Plan To Buy Homes And Boost City Living

The São Paulo has come up with a fresh idea to help solve the city's problem. They want to buy 5,800 homes from builders and developers across the city.



This plan aims to give more people a place to live and make some areas of the city better. Governor Tarcísio de Freitas and his team are taking action to fix the housing shortage.



They're looking to buy homes that are ready to move in, still being built, or have approved plans. This way, they can get people into new homes faster.



The city center is a big focus of this plan, with 2,500 homes set aside for this area. In recent years, the downtown has had problems with crime, drugs, and people living on the streets.



By bringing more people to live there, they hope to make the area safer and livelier. The government is asking builders to send in their ideas for homes until October 11.







They're not just looking at the city center, though. They also want to buy 800 homes near Avenida Jornalista Roberto Marinho and 2,500 in other parts of the city.

São Paulo's R$600 Million Housing Plan

This project will cost about R$600 million ($110.09 million). Housing Secretary Marcelo Branco says this plan is smart because it will spread people out across different areas instead of putting everyone in one big building.



This new idea will work alongside other housing programs the state already has. It's needed because São Paulo is short about 369,000 homes.



The government will buy the homes and then help people pay for them through CDHU, with prices between R$210,000 ($38,532.11) and R$250,000 ($45,871.56).



The plan focuses on helping people who don't earn much money. Forty percent of the homes will go to families earning one to two minimum wages.



Another quarter will go to those earning two to three minimum wages. While many people like this plan, some groups have worries.



They think homes not built for people with low incomes might be too expensive to keep up. They suggest building homes with help from the community instead.



The city center is a key part of this plan. Right now, it has the most empty homes in São Paulo . By bringing more people to live downtown, the government hopes to make the area busier and more alive.



This housing plan is part of a bigger idea for the city center. They're also planning to build new offices for government workers, which will bring 22,000 people to work in the area.



This should help local shops and restaurants. The plan also includes the area around Avenida Jornalista Roberto Marinho, where over 20 communities live.



This area has had problems, like delays in building new transport and worries about safety. The new homes aim to help fix these issues.



As São Paulo starts this big housing project, it hopes to make the city a better place to live for everyone. By giving more people homes and improving different areas, the city is working towards a brighter future for all its residents.

