Haryana News: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Liquor Shop Shooting On Sonipat Road

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Three people were killed and two others were in a firing incident that took place at a liquor shop at Baliana turn on Sonipat road, news agency ANI reported citing SP Rohtak. As per the SP, the injured are being treated at the trauma centre of Rohtak PGI.

| Haryana News: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off assembly poll campaign today

The firing incident took place on Thursday late at night at Baliana Turn. The deceased were identified as Jaideep, Amit Nandal and Vinay, all residents of Bohar village.

| Haryana assembly election 2024: JP Nadda launches BJP's manifesto

The injured, identified as Anuj and Manoj, were rushed to the trauma centre at Rohtak PGIMS and are admitted there.

According to the police, the miscreants were on a bike and the firing was possibly due to a gang war.

An investigation into the matter is underway, they added.





| Haryana News: 'BJP rewards only wives of MLAs,' says disgruntled leader

In another incident in the state, a biker died on the spot after a collision with a car driving from the wrong side in the Gurugram district of Haryana, news agency ANI reported. The biker's mother expressed her grief and called for justice, criticizing the police for not providing adequate support to their family after the incident.



She said, "I want justice for my son. A wrong person killed my son. My only question is why was he released on bail? My son is no more but he (accused) slept peacefully that night...Why is the police not helping us?..."

Meanwhile, the state is set to go to polls on October 5. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will join the campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in Yamunanagar district today. On the other hand, poll manifesto has been by BJP and Congress party.

(With inputs from ANI)