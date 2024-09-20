Tirupati Laddu News: What Are 'Beef Tallow' And 'Lard' Found In Consecrated Sweet? TDP Vs YSRCP Row Explained

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claimed that ghee used to prepare Tirupati laddus, offered at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, contain "beef tallow," "lard," and other substandard ingredients. The allegation is backed by a lab report where the samples of the Tirupati laddus were sent for testing.

The claims emerged on September 18 when Andhra Pradesh Chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the previous Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP had used substandard ingredients and animal in making Tirupati laddus . YSRCP has, however, rejected all allegations.

As the lab report showed presence of“beef tallow”,“lard” and“fish oil” in Tirupati laddu samples as“foreign fat”, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy displayed it at a press conference to back the party claims.

He said,“The lab reports of samples certify that beef tallow and animal fat - lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee which was supplied to Tirumala and also the S value is only 19.7.”

Tirupati laddus, a globally renowned prasad valued for their taste and religious importance, have sparked controversy over alleged animal fat content, raising concerns about both health and religious beliefs. But what exactly are the“beef tallow” and“lard” that the Tirupati laddus are allegedly said to contain?

WHAT IS BEEF TALLOW?

Beef tallow are fats extracted from fatty tissue of bovines. Tallow is made by heating and melting fat skimmed from meat, which turns into a liquid that solidifies into a flexible, butter-like substance when cooled to room temperature.