Headliners: Sunil John

In this week's Q&A, we speak to Sunil John, the founder of Middle East powerhouse Asda'a BCW, who has joined Stagwell to lead its growth in the MENA region .





What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



Taking back control! Technology has been the biggest disruptor of our industry; it continues be the big challenge and big opportunity. While PR had the opportunity to shape the digital agenda for over a decade now, we have lost out to the media and creative digital companies. It is time to rebuild and reclaim PR's true voice. The PR sector needs the big thinkers who can make game changing moves that can bring the glory days that PR deserves. We have become so tactical, so short-termist. We do not see the big picture. That is a challenge and an opportunity. Time for a few bold and brave people to enter the industry.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



Undoubtedly the recent Kamala Harris campaign. The single tweet by Charli xcx that 'Kamala IS Brat' won over Gen Z. And who would have thought 'you think you just fell out of coconut tree' could have become an anthem on its own! How she decimated Trump in the debate is a great example of how Harris listened and acted on the advice of her comms minders. On the other hand, Trump was unruly and rogue!



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



The 15th edition of the Arab Youth Survey . It was the largest to date, and secured a reach of over five billion. A fantastic tribute to the Arab world's youngest demographic, the 200 million plus youth. For me, the end of a passion project for 15 years!



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



The power of reinvention. I have always been reinventing myself. With Asda'a BCW, I moved from conventional PR to digital comms to pioneering an ESG advisory. After the bittersweet moment of handing over the company I founded, I took a break. And I am now where I should be, in the company of people I respect such as Mark Penn and Jay Leveton. Incidentally, we worked 15 years ago when Mark was CEO of Burson-Marsteller.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



You do not need to switch off! Your mind is the ultimate machine. It has its own built-in safety switches. All you need to do is listen to your mind and learn to manage it. The key decision you need to make is -–do you want to master your mind or you want to be its slave? (I am simplifying the issue of wellness – I know that many have issues handling their mental health.)



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



The Bear and Ted Lasso. They are stellar examples of opposite ends of managerial styles. Chef Carmy is passionate and creative, but he learns through his colleagues how to become a better boss. Then there is Ted Lasso, who knows nothing about soccer, but manages to redefine masculinity and mentorship for his team. Both these shows just blew my mind and I keep learning new things every time I revisit its many seasons.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



A film maker. Being a co-producer of Indian cross over film 'The Lunchbox', the winner of the Grand Rail d'Or at Cannes Critics Week in 2013, gave me a real high! What I learnt is that you need to have a second passion, besides your main work. While comms will remain my greatest passion, I am mad about movies.