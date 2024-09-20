Saving The Mary River Turtle: How The People Of Tiaro Rallied Behind An Iconic Species

Author: Hamish Campbell

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Australian freshwater turtles are facing an alarming trend. Almost half of these species are listed as vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered .

