Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- The weather is expected to be moderate, on Friday, throughout most of the Kingdom and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up in the afternoon hours.The department said that tomorrow, Saturday, will see a slight decrease in temperature, with mostly moderate weather and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Spoken clouds will appear at various altitudes, with a slight chance of light rain showers in a few isolated areas of the Kingdom's north, and moderate northwesterly winds.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 18 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 39 degrees during the day, sliding to 26 degrees at night.