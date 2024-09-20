Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra To Host Concert At Opera House

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Philharmonic announced yesterday that it will hold a concert next Sunday at the Opera House in Katara Cultural Village entitled“Russian Greats: Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky.”

The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Kamoliddin Urinbaev and Pianist Fazliddin Husanov. It includes two important pieces from the late 19th century, opening with Rachmaninoff's beloved“Piano Concerto No. 2,” famous for its rich melodies and emotional resonance. Soloist Husanov will demonstrate his exceptional talent in this iconic piece, highlighting the dynamic interplay between piano and orchestra.

The concert will conclude with Tchaikovsky's final symphony, the“Pathetique,” a deeply personal piece that guides listeners through a spectrum of emotions, from the highest levels of passion to the lowest levels of introspection, culminating in its famously melancholic finale.

Conductor Dr. Kamoliddin Urinbaev has extensive experience in opera, chamber music and symphonic music, and he has collaborated with internationally acclaimed orchestras and soloists. Since 2014, he has been the founder, artistic director and chief conductor of the State Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan. In 2021, he was appointed rector Uzbekistan's State Conservatory.

Fazliddin Husanov is a renowned pianist, with many international awards to his credit, and currently works as a piano professor at the College of Fine Arts and Music in Kuwait.

Husanov has the ability to captivate the audience with his exceptional technique and inherent musicality through his enchanting performances that are characterised by brilliance and romance.