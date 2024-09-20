348 Packages Of Cocaine Seized During Container Raid

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National reported that in the last 24 hours it has arrested 128 people. Of these, 78 were on court orders, 24 for administrative offences, 16 engaging in crime, eight for micro-trafficking and two for drug trafficking.

In an official report, the entity detailed that 48 search warrants were carried out, in which five firearms with 28 rounds of ammunition, 2,171 packages of drugs and the sum of 320 dollars were seized.

In regards to drug-related cases, the Public Prosecutor's Office, in conjunction with the National Police, conducted a raid and search of a container, which resulted in the seizure of 348 packages of suspected cocaine, valued at approximately $22,620,000.

In addition, in the last few hours a car was confiscated and another vehicle reported stolen was recovered.

In terms of traffic, 1,600 violations were imposed, including 339 for speeding, 60 for inadequate lights, 14 for using a cell phone while driving, 10 for expired licenses, six for proven drunkenness and one for alcohol on the breath.