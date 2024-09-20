Interpol Arrests Italian In Panama Convicted Of Fraudulent Bankruptcy And Tax Evasion
Date
9/20/2024 2:32:08 AM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The Interpol Panama central office arrested an Italian citizen, who is on red alert and wanted in his country for cases related to financial crimes. According to the National Police, the arrest of this person took place in the La Cresta sector, in the capital city, following an order issued by the Superior Prosecutor's Office for International Affairs, as he is required by the Ordinary Court of Modena, Italy. In a statement, the Police said that the arrest for extradition purposes is due to the fact that the Italian citizen is wanted for a seven-year prison sentence for the crimes of misappropriation, fraudulent bankruptcy and tax evasion.
MENAFN20092024000218011062ID1108695379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.