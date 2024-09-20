عربي


Interpol Arrests Italian In Panama Convicted Of Fraudulent Bankruptcy And Tax Evasion

9/20/2024 2:32:08 AM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Interpol Panama central office arrested an Italian citizen, who is on red alert and wanted in his country for cases related to financial crimes. According to the National Police, the arrest of this person took place in the La Cresta sector, in the capital city, following an order issued by the Superior Prosecutor's Office for International Affairs, as he is required by the Ordinary Court of Modena, Italy. In a statement, the Police said that the arrest for extradition purposes is due to the fact that the Italian citizen is wanted for a seven-year prison sentence for the crimes of misappropriation, fraudulent bankruptcy and tax evasion.

