Power League Gaming And HUAWEI Appgallery Team Up For Exciting Appgallery Gamers Cup X Yalla Ludo Tournament In Egypt

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Power League Gaming, the MENA region's leading full-service gaming and esports agency, has announced its latest account win with AppGallery taking on the role of event and production management partner for the AppGallery Gamers Cup x Yalla Ludo in Egypt.

Held on September 6th at the Westin Cairo Resort and co-sponsored by the Egypt Authority (ETA) and the Egyptian Esports Federation (EEF), the tournament was a joint initiative between AppGallery-HUAWEI's official app distribution platform-and Yalla Ludo, the region's leading mobile board game app. Featuring fierce competition among 32 players and a total prize pool of $20,000 awarded to the top winners, the event aimed to enhance Yalla Ludo's presence within HUAWEI AppGallery's expanding app ecosystem.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Power League Gaming's long-standing partnership with HUAWEI AppGallery, reflecting its commitment to promoting the AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC). Power League Gaming was exclusively chosen for this project over competitors from Egypt and the UAE, highlighting the agency's unmatched expertise in the region and its ability to deliver world-class event management solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the gaming industry.

Celebrating the renewed collaboration, Mathew Pickering, CEO of Power League Gaming, said :“We're thrilled to join forces with HUAWEI AppGallery once again for the AGC x Yalla Ludo tournament. This partnership is more than just an event; it's a chance for us to push the boundaries of what's possible in gaming in the MENA region. At Power League Gaming, we're committed to crafting an unforgettable experience that not only engages participants and viewers but also sets a new standard for event excellence. The tournament turned out a resounding success, enhancing HUAWEI AppGallery's brand presence and deepening our connection with the gaming community.”

As the chosen event and production management partner, Power League Gaming delivered a comprehensive range of services to ensure a seamless and engaging tournament experience. These services included venue build and design, 3D renders and mock-ups, complete venue audio-visual setup (AV)-LED screens, technical support, complete branding production, all creative design elements and a full broadcast and esports solution, including broadcast asset designs and implementation. Power League Gaming also managed staffing and technical expertise to deliver a flawless event.

The AppGallery Gamers Cup x Yalla Ludo Tournament not only celebrates the collaboration between these two dynamic brands but also highlights the growing influence of mobile gaming in the region. With the MENA region's gaming market value expected to reach $10 billion by 2027*, fueled by the growing number of gamers and the rising popularity of mobile games, the tournament was perfectly positioned to capture the vibrancy of the region's gaming scene.

Through this partnership with HUAWEI AppGallery, Power League Gaming has delivered a premier gaming event, captivating audiences and further establishing its presence in the competitive gaming market.