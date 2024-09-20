Russian Army Loses 1,340 Soldiers, Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 639,480 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and September 20, 2024, including 1,340 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,725 Russian tanks (including 20 in the past 24 hours), 17,132 (+39) armored fighting vehicles, 18,212 (+35) artillery systems, 1,189 multiple rocket launchers, 949 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,593 (+1) missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,469 (+52) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 24,898 (+59) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,115 (+6) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being verified.