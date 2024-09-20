Russian Forces Launch Six Airstrikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day
9/20/2024 2:16:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 288 strikes on 13 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region on September 19.
Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the Russian army carried out six airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha and Kamianske. Some 110 unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka, and Shcherbaky. Ten MLRS attacks targeted Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, and Novoandriivka. Russian forces also launched 162 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne, and Preobrazhenka.
Forty-five reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured, Fedorov said.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
