Zeenat Aman Stresses ‘Aunty’ Is Not A ‘Derogatory Term’

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Veteran star Zeenat Aman said that she is an"aunty" and is proud of the tag as she stressed that it is not a"derogatory term."

Zeenat on Friday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a white T-shirt with“Aunty” written on it paired with white and black tye-dye pants. She completed her look with oversized sunglasses and red lipstick.

Alongside the image, she wrote:“Which genius decided that“aunty” is a derogatory term? It certainly wasn't me.”

“Where would we be without those ubiquitous older women who make our lives comfortable and warm and secure.”

Zeenat shared that the“Indian aunty is everywhere”.

“And she doesn't even have to be related to you. She provides a shoulder to lean on, an ear to your problems, a hot meal, a silly joke, a welcoming home, a righteous scolding, a pearl of wisdom. When you hear the word“aunty” you can imagine a frumpy nag, or you can truly think about the older women in your life and see what I see.”

However, Zeenat shared that she is proud of the tag and will happily carry it.

“Me? I'm an aunty and proud. It's a tag I'll happily wear on my sleeve, or in this case, across my chest.”

“In my life I had my stepmother Shamim aunty, who was a huge support to me when my sons were young. She would cook us meals and babysit the boys and check-in on me everyday.

Now tell me about the extraordinary aunty or aunties in your life!”

Zeenat said that it is a good day to celebrate an aunty.

“It's as good a day as any to tag an aunty, credit an aunty, celebrate an aunty,” she added.