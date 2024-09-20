Movies At ₹99: Watch Yudhra, Stree 2, GOAT And Other New Releases With Flat Discounts Here's How

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal starrer Yudhra released on September 20. Viewers can now watch the action thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for helming Sridevi's comeback movie,“Mom” for ₹99.







| OTT releases this week: 'Emily in Paris' to 'Berlin'; series, movies to watch

The Multiplex Association of Indi (MAI) announced that the National Cinema Day will be held on September 20 wherein cinephiles will be charged only ₹99 per admission at theatres across the country. Major cinema chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movie Time, and Delite are participating, showcasing the film across more than 4,000 screens for this event.

Apart from "Yudhra", there are several new releases to consider, such as "Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam", "Navra Maza Navsacha – 2", "Sucha Soorma", "Never Let Go" and "Transformers One" as well as last week's offerings "The Buckingham Murders" and "Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di".





| Stree 2 becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Meanwhile, If you haven't seen "Stree 2" yet, it's still performing well at the box office after its August 15 debut. Additionally, "Tumbbad" (2018) and "Veer Zaara" (2004) were re-released on September 13, offering more options for moviegoers.





| Stree 2 choreographer arrested over sexual harassment allegations Stree 2 highest grossing Hindi film

Meanwhile, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, with its India nett collection beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the numbers on his X (formerly Twitter) account. As per Adarsh, Stree 2 has earned ₹586 crore so far in its Indian nett box office collection. Industry tracker Sacnilk, however, says that the horror-comedy movie has earned ₹560.35 crore nett in India so far. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release "Stree" and is also a part of the Maddock horror-comedy universe which consists of "Bhediya" and "Munjya". "Stree" will also have the third installment and the makers have confirmed during the promotions of the film that the script for the same has been developed.