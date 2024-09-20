Sri Lanka To Take Steps To Maintain Peace, Stability During Post-Election Period
COLOMBO, Sept 20 (NNN-XINHUA) – Sri Lankan President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, directed security agency heads to take all necessary steps, to maintain peace and stability in the country, during the post-election period, the President's media Division (PMD) said, yesterday.
The PMD said in a statement that, the National Security Council convened yesterday, to discuss security arrangements for the presidential election.
The council focused on ensuring the election is conducted independently and fairly, with full support pledged to the Election Commission to maintain law and order.
Key discussions included safeguarding candidates, securing polling centres, and upholding security at polling stations, the PMD said.– NNN-XINHUA
Sri Lanka's presidential election will take place on Sept. 21 with over 17 million registered voters to elect the South Asian country's president for the next five years.
