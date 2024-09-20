2024 Asia-Pacific Consultancies Of The Year: Winners Revealed
Date
9/20/2024 12:11:42 AM
Weber Shandwick was named Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancy of the Year
(Large)
at the 2024Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards - which took place in Singapore last night.
The IPG PR firm took top honours ahead of Edelman, MSL, Ogilvy PR and Ruder Finn. Weber Shandwick's selection was led by strong performances from its China, Hong Kong, Singapore and North Asian operations, along with impressive campaigns and a strong focus on innovation across the region - all of which underpinned growth of 8% in 2023.
Allison took the same honour among Midsize firms, ahead of
Golin, Sandpiper, WE and Zeno. The Stagwell consultancy benefited from strong performances in China, North Asia and Singapore, allied to a cohesive regional model that delivered growth of 32% in 2023.
Meanwhile, MSL was named Consultancy of the Year in Greater China and South Asia , while Ogilvy PR took home top honours in Australia and Southeast Asia .
In all, 52 firms - from giant multinationals to small local specialists - were
nominated across the 14 Consultancy of the Year categories.
Analysis of all finalists can be found here , while winners are listed
below:
Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year
(Large) :
Edelman
MSL
Ogilvy PR
Ruder Finn
Weber Shandwick
Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year
(Midsize):
Allison
Golin
Sandpiper
WE Communications
Zeno
Geographic
Australasian Consultancies of the Year:
Herd MSL
Ogilvy PR
Poem
Sling & Stone
Greater China Consultancies of the Year:
Allison
MSL China
Ogilvy PR
Ruder Finn
Weber Shandwick
North Asia Consultancies of the Year:
Edelman
Ketchum
KPR
PR Consulting Dentsu
Weber Shandwick
South Asia Consultancies of the Year:
Adfactors
AvianWE
Edelman
MSL India
On Purpose
Southeast Asia Consultancies of the Year:
Mutant Communications
Ogilvy PR
Vero
WE Communications
Weber Shandwick
Specialist
Consumer Consultancies of the Year:
AKA Asia
EON Group
Kiwi Communications
Sinclair
Corporate & Financial Consultancies of the Year:
Ashbury
Honner
Sandpiper
SEC Newgate
SPRG
Creative Consultancies of the Year:
Edelman
First Partners
Ogilvy PR
Digital Consultancies of the Year:
BlueFocus Digital
Communique
ERA Communications
Golin
Ogilvy PR
Healthcare Consultancies of the Year:
DeVries Global
GCI Health
SPAG Finn
Weber Shandwick
Technology Consultancies of the Year:
Golin
The Hoffman Agency
Influence Matters
WE Communications
Best Agencies to Work For :
Large: Allison
Midsize: On Purpose
Small: PR Wire
