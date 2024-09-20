2024 Asia-Pacific Consultancies Of The Year: Winners Revealed

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Weber Shandwick was named Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancy of the Year

(Large)

at the 2024Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards - which took place in Singapore last night.



The IPG PR firm took top honours ahead of Edelman, MSL, Ogilvy PR and Ruder Finn. Weber Shandwick's selection was led by strong performances from its China, Hong Kong, Singapore and North Asian operations, along with impressive campaigns and a strong focus on innovation across the region - all of which underpinned growth of 8% in 2023.



Allison took the same honour among Midsize firms, ahead of

Golin, Sandpiper, WE and Zeno. The Stagwell consultancy benefited from strong performances in China, North Asia and Singapore, allied to a cohesive regional model that delivered growth of 32% in 2023.



Meanwhile, MSL was named Consultancy of the Year in Greater China and South Asia , while Ogilvy PR took home top honours in Australia and Southeast Asia .





In all, 52 firms - from giant multinationals to small local specialists - were

nominated across the 14 Consultancy of the Year categories.

Analysis of all finalists can be found here , while winners are listed

below:



Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year

(Large) :

Edelman

MSL

Ogilvy PR

Ruder Finn

Weber Shandwick



Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year

(Midsize):

Allison

Golin

Sandpiper

WE Communications

Zeno



Geographic



Australasian Consultancies of the Year:

Herd MSL

Ogilvy PR

Poem

Sling & Stone



Greater China Consultancies of the Year:



Allison

MSL China

Ogilvy PR

Ruder Finn

Weber Shandwick



North Asia Consultancies of the Year:



Edelman

Ketchum

KPR

PR Consulting Dentsu

Weber Shandwick



South Asia Consultancies of the Year:



Adfactors

AvianWE

Edelman

MSL India

On Purpose



Southeast Asia Consultancies of the Year:

Mutant Communications

Ogilvy PR

Vero

WE Communications

Weber Shandwick



Specialist



Consumer Consultancies of the Year:



AKA Asia

EON Group

Kiwi Communications

Sinclair



Corporate & Financial Consultancies of the Year:



Ashbury

Honner

Sandpiper

SEC Newgate

SPRG



Creative Consultancies of the Year:

Edelman

First Partners

Ogilvy PR



Digital Consultancies of the Year:



BlueFocus Digital

Communique

ERA Communications

Golin

Ogilvy PR



Healthcare Consultancies of the Year:



DeVries Global

GCI Health

SPAG Finn

Weber Shandwick



Technology Consultancies of the Year:

Golin

The Hoffman Agency

Influence Matters

WE Communications



Best Agencies to Work For :

Large: Allison

Midsize: On Purpose

Small: PR Wire