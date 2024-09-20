Tirupati Laddus Row: TDP Claims 'Beef Tallow, Animal Fat' In Prasadam Under Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt YSRCP Reacts

( MENAFN - Live Mint) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has claimed that lab reports of samples sent from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam show that the world renowned consecrated sweet Tirupati laddus contain“beef tallow, fish oil” and other substandard ingredients, a claim that has triggered a controversy in the state and among the devotees.

