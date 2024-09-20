Crowds Gather Outside Mumbai's BKC Apple Store To Buy Iphone 16 Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Apple's 16 series is on sale in India on Friday, long queues were seen outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store.

For the first time, the company plans to start assembling the iPhone Pro Series in India, but those models will start selling later, PTI reported, citing sources.

A customer Ujjwal Shah said,“I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I have been here since 11 AM yesterday and I will be the first one to enter the store today at 8 AM. I am very excited today...The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely new...Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours.”









"iPhone 16 Pro starts at ₹1,19,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at ₹1,44,900," the company had said in a statement.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched at starting price of ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,59,900 about a year ago.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities with largest ever display size of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches in iPhone series.

However, there is no price change in the assembled in India iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

"iPhone 16 starts at ₹79,900 and iPhone 16 Plus starts at ₹89900," Apple had said.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

The company will roll out the US English version of Apple Intelligence feature on the iPhone 16 series devices next month through software update. The Apple Intelligence will enable users can rewrite, proofread, and summarise text.

In the Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarize audio using Apple Intelligence. When a user starts recording during a call in the Phone app, all participants will be automatically notified, and Apple Intelligence will provide a summary highlighting key points.

The iPhone 16 Pro series will be equipped with the A18 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core GPU designed to enhance the device's artificial intelligence capabilities. Apple claims the A18 Pro chip is up to 20% faster than its predecessor, with a 6-core CPU that can handle the same workloads 15% more efficiently.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will include the A18 chip, which boasts a 6-core CPU that is 30% faster than the A16 Bionic chip and surpasses all competitors. These models will also feature a 5-core GPU, which is up to 40% faster and 35% more efficient than the A16 Bionic.

