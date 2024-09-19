Astiva Health Enhances Medicare Open Enrollment With Tailored Care And Comprehensive Benefits

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Open enrollment provides people with Medicare an opportunity to review options, make changes to coverage.

Evaluating network, extra benefits can help individuals make important plan decisions. Astiva provides a wide range of valuable extra benefits, leading the with its generous grocery allowance and rebate programs, along with services, programs, vision and hearing care, and more.

As Medicare open enrollment approaches, eligible individuals have the chance to review their healthcare options and make important decisions about their coverage.

Astiva Health , a leading Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plan, stands out with its extensive network in Southern California and a broad array of benefits tailored to meet the unique needs of its members. Known for its industry-leading rebates and grocery benefits, Astiva Health is committed to offering a comprehensive solution that not only meets but exceeds the needs of its diverse member population.

Medicare open enrollment for 2024–2025 begins on Oct. 15, 2024, and closes on Dec. 7, 2024, as noted in a recent Medicare Advocates article ( ). During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their coverage, including switching between plans, adding or dropping...

