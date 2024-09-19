Afghan Women Have Been Robbed Of Health Care, Education And Now Their Voices. But They Won't Remain Silent

Author: Susan Hutchinson

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Last month, the passed a new“vice and virtue” law , making it illegal for women to speak in public. Under the law, women can also be punished if they are heard singing or reading aloud from within their homes.

It was approved by the Taliban's supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada , and will be enforced by the for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice.

Ahead of an international on the future of Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar, earlier this year, the United Nations' mission head for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, said it would“take time” for the Taliban to accept women. The Taliban specifically mandated no women attend the conference, which the UN agreed to.

But as gender experts have been saying for years, Taliban leaders have not – and will not – change. Three years after they regained control of Afghanistan, the Taliban's efforts to publicly erase women from Afghan society have reached a new low.

Gender apartheid

The Taliban's burgeoning body of laws and practices restricting the rights of women and girls is a clear case of gender apartheid . Gender apartheid is defined as a regime of systematic gender-based oppression and domination.

Because there is no conventional legal framework in place in Afghanistan, the country is ruled by an increasingly tightly woven patchwork of decrees, policies and systematised practices , some written, others verbal.

Since returning to power in 2021, the Taliban has enacted more than 100 edicts , orders and directives restricting the rights of women and girls. These apply in a range of jurisdictions – nationally, provincially and in specific districts.

The most significant of these edicts prevent women and girls from attending school beyond grade six, working in many organisations, and travelling a certain distance to seek health care.

Restricting girls' education

The ban on education for Afghan girls has had a dire effect on their wellbeing. Modelling from UN Women shows this has correlated with a 25% increase in child marriage and 45% increase in early childbirth. The loss of hope for young women has been profound.

Civil society groups in Afghanistan and around the world have clapped back at the Taliban's ban on girl's education with the hashtag“Let Afghan Girls Learn”.

Myriad small organisations are also running underground schools to continue girls' education. Sometimes these schools operate under the guise of embroidery classes, or something else the Taliban finds acceptable.

But the ongoing lack of funding to women-led organisations has been a serious barrier to these kinds of programs, despite the fact they are primarily Afghan-led.

A range of internationally certified online programs have also been established, providing important educational and employment opportunities for smaller numbers of Afghan women and girls.

But these online options remain limited, and not just by funding. Data shows only 6% of Afghan women have internet access, and the Taliban is making it increasingly difficult for Afghans to access SIM cards for mobile phones.

Hurting women and children's health

Women's health has also suffered due to the brain drain of highly-skilled workers fleeing the country and the sharp reduction in international technical and financial assistance to Afghanistan's public health system.

Human Rights Watch reports“women and girls have been disproportionately affected by the healthcare crisis” in the country, particularly because of the Taliban's abuses of women's rights.

For example, restrictions on women's movement has meant that maternal and infant mortality rates have skyrocketed in recent years as women are prevented from reaching health facilities.

Data published in the British Medical Journal shows that eight in ten women in urban areas have reported symptoms of depression and/or anxiety living under the Taliban.

Fighting against the silence

Over the past year, the Taliban have also increasingly targeted women's human rights defenders. Activists have been“disappeared”, arbitrarily detained, and egregiously abused in prison.

The Guardian recently published evidence of a woman being raped in prison.

In my own work, I've documented a pattern of Talibs using sexual torture against imprisoned women's human rights defenders in a bid to shame them out of their activism and isolate them from familial and community support.

Yet, Afghan women continue to push back against the draconian authorities ruling the country.

In response to the latest“vice and virtue” law, for example, women all over the country have taken to social media posting videos of themselves singing and reciting poetry to show they cannot be silenced.

Some recite the Quran. Many wear traditional Afghan dress, while others wear the Taliban's required burka. But they sing to prove they exist. To show they are Afghan, and that they are not impure, regardless of what the Talibs say.

Activists are also continuing to push for the international recognition of gender apartheid as a crime against humanity , and the International Criminal Court continues its investigations into alleged crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Taliban.

But Afghan women cannot be left alone in their struggle. The international community must follow through on its commitments to protect Afghan women's rights defenders. It must also maintain long-term support, including through funding pathways, for women-led organisations helping women in Afghanistan.



