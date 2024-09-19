Amir's Representative Arrives In New York Leading Kuwait Delegation To UNGA Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad arrived at John F. Kennedy airport in New York on Thursday, leading Kuwait delegation to the High-Level Meetings of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

They were welcomed at the airport by Kuwait Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai.

Speaking to reporters, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed pride for representing His Highness the Amir at the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly and the Summit of the Future.

He said the UN General Assembly session will gather 113 heads of state and government, thus providing an important chance for the Kuwaiti delegation to discuss with leaders of many countries the bilateral, as well as regional and international, issues.

His Highness the Crown Prince voiced hope that the Summit of the Future, suggested by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to lay the groundwork and standards for collective and more effective global action in the face of the current and future challenges.

"The Summit of the Future will provide a chance for the UN member states to recommit themselves to the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and international law, and step up the reforms of the UN system and global financial institutions," he said.

His Highness the Crown Prince noted that the 79-year old UN organization needs to get its system modernized and Security Council reformed given the fact that the Council has become unable to discharge its mandate to protect the international security and peace.

The whole world sees the extent of the mass destruction being inflicted on the occupied Palestinian territories in flagrant violation of the international law and the UN Charter, he regretted.

His Highness the Crown Prince highlighted the importance of overhauling the international financial institutions and enhancing their efficacies.

On the agenda of the Summit of the Future, he said it covers five axes of paramount importance; these are the sustainable development and financing; international peace and security; science and technology; youth and the future generations; and global governance.

The summit will culminate in the adoption of the Pact for the Future by consensus among the UN member states, His Highness the Crown Prince added. (end)

