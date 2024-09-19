Stoltenberg: There Can Be No Lasting Security For Ukraine Without NATO Membership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There can be no lasting security for Ukraine without membership.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in his speech at the German Marshall Fund event "Reflections on a Challenging Decade," Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine is to lose it. But that will bring Russian occupation, rather than peace. Putin, in turn, believes he can achieve his goals on the battlefield and that "he can wait us out," Stoltenberg said. "That is why he continues to wage his brutal war."

"I do not believe that we can change Putin's mind. But I do believe that we can change his calculus. By giving Ukraine more weapons, we can make Putin realize he cannot get what he wants by force. [...] The paradox is that the more weapons for Ukraine we are able to deliver, the more likely it is that we can reach a peace and end to the war," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg: Authoritarian powers more aligned amid war in Ukraine

He clarified that the more credible long-term military support for Ukraine, the sooner the war will end.

Stoltenberg added that any future deal must be backed by strong military support to Ukraine and credible security guarantees to ensure lasting peace.

"There can be no sustained security in Europe, without a stable Ukraine. And no lasting security for Ukraine, without NATO membership. NATO's door is open. Ukraine will join," he said.