Pepsico & Edelman Win Best In Show At 2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Pepsico and Edelman took home the Platinum SABRE Award for the best public relations campaign

at the 2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards ceremony, which took place last night at the Westin Singapore.



Lay's Equal empowered Indian women in agriculture, involving the development of women-first tools, ensuring comfort and efficiency. The campaign ranked first ahead of a strong field fo four other Best in Show finalists, in order:

2) Message in a Mithai Box - Rahat Bakers with Ogilvy Pakistan

3) Australia en Danger - Conservation Volunteers Australia with Provocate

4) The Food Funeral - Green Food Bank with Weber Shandwick

5) #MaketheMostImportantDate - Roche Diagnostics with GCI Health



Ogilvy PR won the most SABRE campaign trophies, with 12, ahead of Edelman, First Partners and Ogilvy PR (eight each). Burson took home five SABRE trophies, while Provocate won four.



A complete list of Asia-Pacific SABRE winners can be found here.



Also honoured during the day were

IN2 SABRE Award winners, which were

announced earlier

and the Asia-Pacific Consultancies of the Year .



MENAFN19092024000219011063ID1108694856