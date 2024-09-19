End Of Dynastic Rule In J&K My Mission: PM Modi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday asked people of Kashmir to cast their votes wisely in the ongoing Assembly that he said were linked to the“future of Jammu and Kashmir”. He said people of J&K should ensure the sunset of the Congress, NC and PDP, which he said have“inflicted wounds” in the region for years together.

said youth of Jammu and Kashmir have found confidence in democracy again and are feeling that their vote can bring change, which is the first step towards their empowerment.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here, Modi said the BJP will fulfil its promise of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

“The youths of my Jammu and Kashmir are no more helpless. They are becoming empowered under the Modi government. I am happy that the J&K BJP has also made huge announcements for the employment of youth. Be it their skill development or providing jobs without manipulation, the BJP will do all these,” he said.

Modi welcomed the audience to his maiden election rally following the abrogation of Article 370 by declaring his opening address in Kashmiri language.

“Mianain sarnee Kaeshrain bayan te banian chu mion saitha, saitha Namaskar; kyah haal chal chu” (My hand folded Namaskar to all my brothers and sisters of Kashmir; how are you all). Welcome, PM, my brothers and sisters from Kashmir say, and I also want to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Modi said, while greeting a mammoth gathering at SK Stadium Sonwar here.

Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Prime Minister Modi, is currently celebrating democracy, as the assembly elections for the first time in the region are conducted without the shadow of terrorism.

The world, Modi claimed, is watching how people of Jammu and Kashmir are strengthening the democratic setup of India.





Three families-the Congress, the NC, and the PDP, according to Modi, ruined Jammu and Kashmir, who believe they might not be held responsible for their deeds,“These three families have always sought to consolidate their authority and exploit the legitimate rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, believing that pillaging people's rights is their birthright”

Modi reiterated his government's pledge on the floor of the Parliament that J&K will have its statehood restored and that only BJP is capable of doing this.

“Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be invaded by three families that have consistently stomped on Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat. Denying the legal rights of the people in this region is their political agenda. Their only contribution to J&K has been fear and nothing else,” PM Modi added.

“Do you remember what they did in the 1980s? They treated Jammu and Kashmir's politics as their own fiefdom. They did not want anyone except their families to come forward? Otherwise, why did they stop the Panchayat, DDC and BDC elections?

“They knew it would bring new faces who would challenge their family rule. What was the damage as a result of their selfishness? The youth kept losing faith in democracy. They felt whether they vote or not, only these three families will come to power,” he said.

Dynastic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi claimed, resulted in the burning of colleges and schools while offering stones to youngsters deprived them of their right to education.

Of the total 35 years, he said, Kashmir remained shut for eight long years (3000 days) while not an eight hour shutdown was witnessed for the last five years.

Compared to other youngsters in the nation, he said, hundreds of youngsters between the ages of 25 and 30 took longer to even get to the matriculation, 12th, or college level“These three families-the Congress, NC, and PDP-failed, not our kids. To further their political agenda, they peddled weapons of hatred in Kashmir”

Not a single new school, PM claimed, was built in Kashmir during the rule of the three families, and that classes were not held at the colleges and schools that were spared from being set on fire.

Pm Modi expressed his desire for children to pursue education and develop their talents in order to take advantage of new prospects in this place alone.

“Many schools in Kashmir were burned down, but new schools, colleges, AIIMS, medical colleges and IITs are being built. What was the fault of the 50,000 children who dropped out of school? I guaranteed their readmission to schools; in 15000 schools, pre-primary classes were initiated, and currently, over 1.5 lakh kids attend these schools,” he claimed.

250 schools, Modi claimed, are being upgraded into PM Sree Schools while several degree colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnic colleges have come up in the region.

“AIIMS was being built in Awantipora. 1100 more seats have been added to medical education in the last five years. My new generation in J&K is no longer compelled, but under the Modi administration, they are growing stronger. In 1500 nursing and paramedical colleges, more than 1600 additional seats were added,” Modi added.

The prime minister made a slew of announcements for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir if the BJP was voted to power. These included the restoration of statehood, Rs 10,000 annual assistance to farmers, Rs 18,000 annual assistance to the woman head of every family, and enhancing the health insurance from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.



In previous years, he claimed, poor families got homes and the central government is now working to provide free of cost electricity to J&K under PM Surya Ghar Yojna.

“To install solar panels on rooftops requires nearly 80, 000 rupees and the central government will provide this facility to every family. Every family could save upto rupees 25,000 per on electricity bills. The valley was connected to rail and the initiative will help farmers and boost the tourism sector and pave for construction of industries,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said it was a festival of democracy in which people have broken records in the first phase of voting that was held on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, seven districts went to polls in the first phase. For the first time, voting took place without the shadow of terror. It is a matter of pride and happiness that people came out to vote in such large numbers,” he said.

Urging voters to cast their ballots in record numbers on September 25, Modi claimed that the BJP's claims are completely implemented on the ground.

“Give the BJP a chance and ensure that its candidates win; they are here to work with you to bring back regional peace and democracy. Do you want the past to return, for carnage to become the norm and for shutdowns to be observed in Kashmir once more, or for our daughters from the weakest segments of society to have their rights snatched once more? He asked.

Cinemas and theaters, he claimed, were closed in Kashmir, and that it was almost a life-threatening job to hoist tricolor at city centre Lal Chowk“However, after more than thirty years, the Muharram procession was taken out, and Srinagar's marketplaces are now just as busy during Eid and Diwali. Tourists from across the world visit Kashmir and Lal Chowk is a hive of activity,” added the PM.

He also blamed the three parties for“injustices” done to the minorities, including Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs, in the valley.

“Kashmiri Pandits have played a great role in communal harmony and Kashmiriyat. But, three families have ruined them, and injustices have been done to Sikhs. They have been partners in all the excesses committed on them,” he said.