Chief Of Staff Attends Opening Of Africa Aviation And Defence Exhibition

Teshwane/ South Africa: Chief of Staff of Qatar Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) HE Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, has attended the opening of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition, held in the Republic of South Africa.

The exhibition, which is held every two years, is the first of its kind to take place on the African continent, combining a trade fair and an air show.

The opening was attended by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of South Africa HE Mubarak bin Nasser Al Khalifa , and several senior Qatar Armed Forces officers.