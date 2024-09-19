عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To New Prime Minister Of Jordan

Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To New Prime Minister Of Jordan


9/19/2024 7:28:40 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Dr. Jaafar Hassan, on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

MENAFN19092024000063011010ID1108694783


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search