(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are not only actively building defensive fortifications around Belgorod, but are also actively general and special-purpose waterworks.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group (OTG), Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, Ukrinform reports citing the OTG Kharkiv in Telegram .

According to him,“this can be regarded as a 'bookmark' for the future - if, for example, the situation changes dramatically and the Russians have to blow up dams to slow down the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, or we can assume that Russia is preparing provocations at hydraulic structures in order to further accuse Ukraine of environmental and humanitarian consequences.”

He added that“such actions can be used to mobilize the population and divert attention from internal problems, and clarified that the undermining of dams can lead to large-scale floods, flooding of settlements and environmental disaster.”

As Ukrinform reported, at a meeting of the Coordination Council on Military Security of the Border Territories of Belgorod , Bryansk and Kursk Regions, the Russian Federation announced that the Russian Armed Forces would create the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk troop groups.

On August 27, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently control 1294 square kilometers of territory and 100 settlements in the Kursk region (RF).

Photo: google/maps