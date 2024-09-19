Amid Heavy Rain, Water Reservoir Levels Swell 23% Higher Than Last Year More Rain Likely In Next Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: Water levels at 155 key reservoir rose 23% higher than the previous year to 157.159 billion cubic meter (BCM), the Central Water Commission said on Thursday, after the country received 7% more rains than normal.



This brings relief to not only the sector, which accounts for 18% of the economy, but also to sectors that are heavy water consumers, such as power generators and steelmakers.



These sectors rely on the southwest monsoon, which delivers nearly 70% of the rainwater India needs for its farms and to replenish reservoirs and aquifers. However, the timing is worrisome for agriculture, given that most crops are in flowering or maturing phase.

The country has so far received 873.9 mm rain since the beginning of the four-month monsoon season (June-September), including key kharif crops regions like Madhya Pradesh (16%), Gujarat (44%), Rajasthan (58%), Andhra Pradesh (30%) and Telangana (31%).



These regions mainly grow paddy, pulses, oilseeds and vegetables.

More rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sees more rain in the next seven days, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Water levels in India's 155 major reservoirs had risen to 157.159 BCM, or 87% of their total live storage capacity, by Thursday. Last year the live storage available in these reservoirs for the corresponding period was 127.713 BCM and normal or last 10-year average storage was 133.642 BCM.



Thus, the live storage available in 155 reservoirs as per 19 September bulletin is 123% of the live storage of corresponding period of last year and 118% of normal storage. Out of 155 reservoirs, 20 are for hydro-electric projects having a total live storage capacity of 35.299 BCM.

Water reservoir levels in all regions, except northern India, have improved after dropping to their lowest until July. But four reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have 20% and 62% lower than normal water levels.

The available water in the 10 reservoirs in northern India was at 19.836 BCM, 68% of total live storage capacity of 19.663 BCM. The storage during the corresponding period last year was 86% and the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period was 82%.

Improving storage

The storage in the 42 reservoirs in southern India, which recorded 16% surplus precipitation so far since 1 June improved to 87% of the 47.458 BCM against the capacity of 54.634 BCM. During the same period a year ago, the level was 49% of the capacity and 67% of the 10-year average, the CWC said.

Water availability in the 26 reservoirs of the central region was 43.785 BCM, 91% of the total live storage capacity of 48.227 BCM. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 81% and average storage for the last ten years during the corresponding period was 78%.

As far as the eastern region is concerned, the water level in 23 reservoirs across Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland and Bihar replenished to 17.473 BCM, 84% of total live storage capacity of 20.430 BCM, while that of 49 reservoirs in the western region was 34.862 BCM, 93% of total live storage capacity of f 37.130 BCM.

The available water level in key reservoirs of east India a year ago was 64% and the average storage of the last ten years during corresponding period was 72%. The water level in west Indian reservoirs last year during the same time was 84% and average storage for the last ten years during corresponding period was 76% of live storage capacity.