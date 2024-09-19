Top News Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 Reach New Highs Probe In EY Employee's Death Sandip Ghosh's Medical License Revoked

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Sensex and Nifty 50 hit record highs today, signaling strong performance. Meanwhile, Jani Master, the choreographer of Stree 2's "Aaj ki Raat," was arrested in Goa. In a separate development, the Centre has launched an investigation into EY's work environment following the tragic death of a young employee. All this happened on September 19, 2024. Let's look at some of the top news events of the day.



Sensex, Nifty 50 hit record highs

As many as 241 stocks, including ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Britannia Industries, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, September 19, amid positive global cues after the US Fed cut interest rates by 50 bps and signaled more rate cuts were coming.

Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 hit their fresh all-time highs but closed with mild gains on profit-booking. The Sensex jumped to its record high of 83,773.61 before ending at 83,184.80 with a gain of 237 points, or 0.29 per cent. The Nifty 50 rose to its fresh high of 25,611.95 but settled 38 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 25,415.80.

Sandip Ghosh's medical licence cancelled

Sandip Ghosh is no longer a doctor as West Bengal Medical Council has cancelled the medical practitioner registration of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal. Sandip Ghosh has been arrested in two separate cases – financial irregularities related to the college and rape, murder of a doctor.

Stree 2's 'Aaj ki Raat' choreographer Jani Master arrested in Goa

Famed dance choreographer Jani Master, real name Shaik Jani, was arrested on charges of sexual assault , police confirmed on Thursday. The Cyberabad police apprehended him in Goa after a woman accused him of sexual assault during outdoor shoots.

Initially filed as a zero FIR by the Raidurgam police, the complaint was later transferred to the Narsingi police station, where the woman resides. Additionally, charges have been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Centre to probe EY's 'work environment' after death of young employee

The Central government said on Thursday that it was investigating the“work environment” at accounting company Ernst & Young (EY) after a 26-year-old associate worker died due to“work stress”.

Anna Sebastian Perayil's mother has claimed that she died in July and was overworked with a "backbreaking" load as a new employee , which affected her“physically, emotionally, and mentally”. The letter to to EY's India chairman went viral on social media.

"A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway," Labour Minister Shobha Karandlaje posted on X.

RBI removes restrictions on IIFL Finance's gold loan operations

IIFL Finance Ltd, on Thursday, announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has removed the restrictions previously placed on its gold loan business.

"RBI, through its communication dated September 19, 2024, has lifted the restrictions imposed on the gold loan business of the company. The RBI's decision is effective immediately and allows the Company to resume the sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitisation, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations," said IIFL Finance in a stock exchange filing. Click here to read more