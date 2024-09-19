Dubai: RTA Announces Partial Operating Hours On Al Maktoum Bridge Till January 16

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 6:34 PM

Al Maktoum Bridge will observe semi-operational hours until January 16, 2025, due to maintenance works, the Roads and Authority announced on Thursday.

The major bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays from 11pm to 5am, and closed for 24 hours on weekends on Sundays.

Motorists have been urged to plan their journey in advance using alternative routes to reach their destination on time.

Here are the alternative routes that motorists can use:

From Deira to Bur Dubai:



Infinity Bridge through Baniyas Road, Al Khaleej Street, and Corniche Street.

Al Shindagha Tunnel through Baniyas Road and Al Khaleej Street.

Al Garhoud Bridge through Baniyas Road and Sheikh Rashid Road. Business Bay Crossing Bridge through Baniyas Road, Sheikh Rashid Road and Rebat Street.

From Bur Dubai to Deira:



Infinity Bridge or Al Shindagha Tunnel through Tariq Bin Ziyad Road, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road and Al Khaleej Street.

Al Garhoud Bridge through Oud Metha Road and Sheikh Rashid Road. Business Bay Crossing Bridge through Oud Metha and Al Khail Road Dubai.

