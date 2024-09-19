Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Calls Hearings At US Congress Blow To Azerbaijan-US Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The event that openly distorts and falsifies all the facts
related to Azerbaijan is aimed at deteriorating Azerbaijan-United
States relations,” Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, said in response to a local media inquiry on the
hearing at the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the U.S.
Congress on 19 September 2024.
According to him, this is another manifestation of how some
groups in the U.S. congress openly misrepresent the situation in
Azerbaijan under the disguise of human rights, while openly
demonstrating disrespect to the Sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan.
“Unfortunately, such one-sided and biased events organized by
the members of the U.S. Congress who are being guided by their
internal considerations and personal gains much more than the U.S.
national security interests, have long become a usual business for
the U.S. Congress. Moreover, the participation of representatives
of the former separatist regime in the hearing goes beyond all the
imaginations, since the same Congressmen, who have organized this
hearing are presenting themselves as ardent supporters of respect
towards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations,” he
noted.
Hajizada pointed out that Azerbaijan's anti-terror measures of
last year were in full compliance with international law, including
international humanitarian law, and Azerbaijan has never targeted
the civilian population.
“On the contrary, the military aggression and almost 30 years of
Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijan's sovereign territories where
large-scale ethnic cleansing and massacres were committed against
Azerbaijanis, religious and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan were
razed to the ground, have never been condemned by the U.S.
Congress. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has repeatedly called for
coexistence and cooperation between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, and
has assured that the Armenians could be provided all the rights and
benefits, and enjoy safety and security as citizens of
Azerbaijan.
At the same time, it is alarming to see framing the situation in
our region as a confrontation in religious terms, which is
detrimental to peace-building and reconciliation.
Moreover, claims at the hearing about the human rights situation
in Azerbaijan expressed by some people and organizations that are
under the payroll of the Armenian diaspora are null and void, and
we categorically condemn such statements. It would be more
appropriate for them to focus on violations of fundamental human
rights and freedoms in Armenia that they patronage, including cases
of the deaths in prison of persons arrested as a result of
political persecution, as well as oppression of politicians and
their family members.
The so-called“Artsakh” referred in the hearing was nothing than
an illegal entity established in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan
by Armenia as a result of military occupation and ethnic cleansing
of around 750,000 Azerbaijani civilians from the formerly occupied
territories of Azerbaijan. Similarly, misrepresentation of the
geographic name of a part of Azerbaijan's internationally
recognized territory of Karabakh region as being“Artsakh” is a
clear violation of the principles and procedures for international
standardization of geographical names, as well as alteration of
standards of use of national and foreign geographic names by the
U.S. Government authorities approved by the U.S. Board on
Geographic Names (BGN), as required by the US Public Law 80-242
(1947).
We call on the U.S. Congress leadership to prevent such actions
from undermining the bilateral Azerbaijan-U.S. relations and expect
the Department of State, as an agency overseeing the implementation
of the foreign policy, to take appropriate measures in the U.S.
Congress against such events hijacked by Armenian lobby groups,”
the spokesman added.
On 19 September 2024, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of
the U.S. Congress held a hearing titled“Human Rights in Azerbaijan
Since the Fall of Nagorno-Karabakh,” where speakers raised multiple
allegations against Azerbaijan.
