Tinygemsbreaks Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Announces $4.3M Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a leading medical device and company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep related breathing disorders (including all severities of obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) in adults), has entered into definitive purchase agreements with institutional investors. Under these agreements, Vivos will issue and sell an aggregate of 1,363,812 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $3.15 per unit in a registered direct offering.

The offering is priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq Stock Market rules and is expected to close on or about September 20, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Vivos expects to raise gross proceeds of approximately $4.3 million before deductions. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

https://ibn.fm/Uu0Uu

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults and children. The Vivos Method (comprised of Vivos' Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) and other oral appliance therapy combined with adjunctive therapies) represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical, and cost-effective solution for treating mild to severe OSA in adults and moderate to severe OSA in children. It has proven effective in over 45,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 2,000 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes treatment regimens that employ the proprietary

CARE

appliance therapy and other appliances that alter the size, shape, and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-severe OSA in adults and moderate to severe OSA in children, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also employs a marketing and distribution model where it collaborates with sleep-treatment providers to offer patients OSA treatment options and help promote sales of its appliances.

