Second Jordan Summit For Cyber Security Concludes After Wide Local, International Participation


9/19/2024 2:07:09 PM

Amman, Sept. 19 (Petra)-- The National Center for Cybersecurity's second Jordan Summit for cyber Security 2024 came to an end today, Thursday, after two days of events.
A presentation on cybersecurity and job opportunities was given, along with a symposium on developing a sustainable approach to cybersecurity for biomedical infrastructure in the energy sector. Other topics covered in the sessions on the second day of the summit included cyber flexibility from the perspective of financial organizers, the significance of cybersecurity in the era of digital banking services, and the role of emerging technologies in addressing the challenges of cybersecurity in the future.
More than 50 speakers from various Arab and international nations attended the summit, which sought to serve as a gathering place for cyber security professionals, thought leaders, and businesspeople in the sector. Over 25 workshop sessions and discussion sessions were also held.

