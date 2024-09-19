QRDI Council, QDB Conclude Strategic Product Management Bootcamp Of Empowering Smes, Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Development (QDB) and Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council concluded the sixth edition of their comprehensive Strategic Product Management Bootcamp tailored for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The five-day program, which was held at Qatar Science and Park (QSTP), contributed to equip Qatar's SMEs with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in today's highly competitive marketplace.

The program offered expert perspectives and strategies for success. An inspiring and engaging panel discussion highlighting success stories was also caried out, and followed shortly after was a networking session where participants were able to gain fresh insights, network with industry experts, and share their experiences.

In this regard, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka said, "over the course of a rigorous five-day program, participants engaged in an immersive learning experience," pointing out that this initiative underscores the QRDI Council's commitment to nurturing growth and excellence within Qatar's dynamic RDI sector.

"With the growth of SMEs in Qatar increasing, the QRDI Council is keen to develop and support both existing and upcoming small and medium enterprises, as exemplified by the sixth edition of the Strategic Product Management Bootcamp," she added.

The program also offered insightful content and feature engaging stories from invited guests and entrepreneurs, who share the twists and turns of their journeys to success.

The QRDI Council remains committed to aiding government entities, Large Local Enterprises (LLEs), and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through inventive programs and workshops like the Qatar Open Innovation program, among others. The council's membership boasts distinguished national and international personalities from diverse governmental, academic sectors, and industry experts.

MENAFN19092024000067011011ID1108693500