(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UCC Holding, the leading and infrastructure company in Qatar and Denmark's COBOD, the world's leading of concrete 3D printers, have signed a contract to the world's largest third-generation 3D printers that will be used to build in Qatar.

The signing ceremony took place today in Doha, between Mr. Ramez Al Khayyat, President of UCC Holding, and Mr. Henrik Lund-Nielsen, CEO and Founder of COBOD, along with other dignitaries and key stakeholders.

A World-Record Setting and Sustainable Initiative

UCC Holding and COBOD will collaborate to build schools using third-generation 3D printers, covering a total area of ​​40,000 square meters, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest buildings built using 3D printing technology worldwide.

Sustainability at the Core

The project places a high priority on sustainability, with COBOD's advanced 3D printing technology specifically designed to reduce material waste and improve efficiency, resulting in reduced concrete consumption, a critical factor in reducing the carbon footprint of the construction process. By using 3D printing, the schools will be built with fewer raw materials while ensuring structural integrity, making the construction process environmentally friendly. COBOD technology also enables the automated construction of concrete buildings and structures through improved designs that enhance the efficiency of concrete and reinforcement use, which is in line with the State of Qatar's sustainable development goals according to Qatar National Vision 2030.

Mr. Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of UCC Holding, stated that he is proud of this important partnership,“The partnership with COBOD is a leap not only for the construction sector in Qatar, but also globally. We always strive to adopt the latest technologies that contribute to achieving sustainability and efficiency in our operations, and this project is part of our commitment to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030. Through this advanced technology, we set new standards for sustainable construction and contribute to reducing the environmental impact of our operations.”

Mr. Ramez Al Khayat, President of UCC Holding, stressed the importance of this step for the company and the construction sector in general, saying:“This partnership with COBOD represents a significant step forward for the construction sector in the State of Qatar and the world. Adopting technology in all fields is a fundamental element of our corporate strategy, and adopting advanced construction methods contributes to reducing the project's labor requirements, improving the quality of work, reducing waste, shortening project execution times, reducing the use of materials, in addition to reducing carbon emissions, and thus preserving the environment.”

"Our partnership with UCC Holding and the schools project represents an exceptional leap forward for the construction industry pushing it years ahead in terms of use of the technology, scale of the projects and aims for a more sustainable future. Through 3D printing, we can reduce waste, minimize the use of materials, cut down on CO2 emissions, and build in a way that respects the environment," said Mr. Henrik Lund-Nielsen, CEO and Founder of COBOD.

According to the agreement, COBOD will provide consulting on the design, manufacturing, installation, and supervision of concrete printers. COBOD will also provide on-site training and technical support to UCC Holding to ensure the 3D printing process is implemented efficiently.

Construction for the two schools is scheduled to begin in 2025, and the use of COBOD's third-generation 3D printers will ensure a streamlined and efficient process. Each school will have a two-story structure, featuring a 100 x 100-meter footprint. The two BOD XL printers from COBOD will have a record-breaking size of 50m in length, 30m in width and 15m in height each. The printers will operate at the fastest printing speed possible, ensuring rapid completion while maintaining high standards of safety and sustainability.

