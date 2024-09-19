Civilians Targeted In Israeli Attacks, Nasrallah Says

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasrallah, said that Israel crossed all restrictions and red lines by carrying out the coordinated attacks.

He added that some of the took place in hospitals, pharmacies, marketplaces, commercial shops and even residential homes, private and public roads where thousands of civilians, including women and children, are present.

"Israel started its attack by targeting paging devices, knowing that there were more than 4,000 of them in use," he continued.

"When these devices were donated, Israel tried to kill 4,000 people simultaneously as well as those in their vicinity," he charged.

He affirmed that "The same was repeated on the second day with the aim being to kill thousands of people carrying radio devices."