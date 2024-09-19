Amid RG Kar Crisis, Security Audit To Be Conducted At All Bengal Medical Colleges

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) Amid the ongoing protests over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last month, the West Bengal has decided to conduct a security audit of all medical colleges & hospitals in the state.

The state government has appointed former state Director General of Surajit Kar Purakayastha to head the endeavour, according to a note given by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Thursday to Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, a copy of which is available with IANS.

"Necessary co-operation in this regard should be extended by all concerned," the note read.

As per the note, adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, and drinking water facilities should be ensured in the healthcare facilities. Works in this connection must be completed as early as possible.

All medical colleges and hospitals and other health care institutions must be advised to ensure implementation of these measures in consultation with all stakeholders, the note read.

As per the note, it has also been decided that committees, including internal complaints committees, should be made fully functional by the department.

"It should be ensured that an adequate number of police/security personnel along with female police/security personnel is deployed in every healthcare facility in consultation with the state Home Department. It should also be ensured that mobile teams are deployed by local police authorities for surveillance, especially during night hours," the note from the Chief Secretary read.

"It should be ensured that Centralised Helpline No. is implemented for ensuring the safety and security of healthcare personnel. Such Helplines should also be made available in every healthcare facility as early as possible. A panic call button alarm system along with access control systems should be made operational in every healthcare facility as early as possible," it read.

It has also been decided that immediate steps should be taken to fill up vacant posts of doctors, nurses and GDAs technicians, among others. "A robust grievance redressal system should be developed to address promptly the grievances and complaints of all the stakeholders including patient & patient parties," the note read.