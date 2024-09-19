Solful Set To Open Healdsburg’S First Cannabis Retail Operation In Early October

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solful Continues to be a Leader in Bringing the Freshest, Local Craft Cannabis to Wine Country

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solful , a sustainable cannabis retail brand with award-winning dispensaries in San Francisco and Sebastopol, has announced the opening of its third dispensary location in Healdsburg. Located two blocks from the popular Healdsburg Square, Solful is the first dispensary to open and operate in Healdsburg, bringing a premium cannabis retail experience to the wine country community.



Solful Healdsburg is set to officially open its doors to the public on October 11, 2024. The grand opening will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. outside the store. Celebrations and special offerings will continue throughout the weekend.

Solful is recognized for its broad selection of high-quality, locally sourced cannabis products, industry-leading in-store experiences, including its iconic“flower wall,” featuring 40 cannabis varieties from local farms, and commitment to making a meaningful impact in the community.

Solful is the only California dispensary that hand-selects 100% of its flower directly from local farms to bring the cleanest, freshest, and best cannabis to wine country and San Francisco. Solful also directly manages its supply chain to ensure that every cannabis product sold under the Solful brand meets the highest standards of care.

“We are incredibly proud to expand our presence in wine country as Healdsburg's first cannabis retail operation,” said Eli Melrod, CEO and co-founder of Solful.“We are committed to bringing the highest quality cannabis to both Healdsburg locals and visitors through our relationships with local farms, 100% sun-grown flower, and the most knowledgeable dispensary team in the state. We have a unique opportunity to tap Healdsburg's exceptional hospitality talent as Solful team members, and we're committed to elevating the standards of cannabis retail. As recreational cannabis continues to gain momentum and medicinal awareness increases, we're more focused than ever on taking the cannabis industry to the next level.”

“Eli and the Solful team are the ideal leaders to introduce cannabis retail to Healdsburg. This is a pivotal milestone for both cannabis and wine country,” said Mike Benziger, owner of Glentucky Family Farm .“Solful's unwavering commitment to selling premium flower and their dedicated efforts to educate consumers set them apart in our industry. As a long-time Sonoma County resident and Solful growing partner, I'm looking forward to seeing this change and the positive impact Solful has on the Healdsburg community."

Solful's new location provides Healdsburg locals and visitors access to an educated, welcoming cannabis team. An extension of wine country's world-class hospitality, Solful's team member education training is the most sophisticated and thoughtful in the cannabis industry. Whether looking for a great recreational experience or buying tinctures to manage quality of life, the retail experience is built on customer personalization. In addition to recreational use, Solful is dedicated to the medicinal side of cannabis and is steadfast in sourcing the highest quality, most medically beneficial products on the market.

A pioneer in supporting sun-grown cannabis, Solful's flower is grown to its fullest potential, resulting in a high-quality consumption experience. Sun-grown is the most sustainable cannabis growing method and paves the path for environmental sustainability in the cannabis industry. Great cannabis should taste, smell, and, when consumed, feel good.

About Solful

Founded in 2016, Solful is a sustainable cannabis brand with award-winning dispensaries in San Francisco, Sebastopol, and Healdsburg. Under the leadership of Eli Melrod , co-founder and CEO, Solful directly manages its supply chain to ensure that every cannabis product sourced was planted, grown, nurtured, trimmed, and packaged according to the highest standards of care. The company is also known for its emphasis on helping bring customers health and happiness. Making cannabis training, education, and culture a priority, Solful has reinvented the cannabis retail space.

Solful Healdsburg is located at 465 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448. Healdsburg License: C10-0001468-LIC.

